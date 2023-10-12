D.C. weekend: Snallygaster, Fiesta del Barrio, Fall Market
This weekend in D.C., check out Snallygaster, a fall market in Georgetown, La Fiesta del Barrio, Down in the Reeds and more.
1. 🐉 Beast and brew
Awaken your inner beast at the region's largest beer festival, Snallygaster.
What's happening: Choose from 425 beers and ciders from over 175 national and international brewers while listening to live music and eating from local food trucks. View beer list.
Why it matters: Snallygaster is the largest fundraiser for Arcadia, a sustainable farm in Alexandria that hosts and educates local students and runs two mobile farmers markets that serve low-income neighborhoods, as well as a veteran farmer program.
Be smart: A Snallygaster is a mythical creature said to have terrorized the DMV region in the early 20th century.
When: Noon–6pm Saturday
Where: Pennsylvania Avenue NW between Third and Sixth
Cost: An adult Kraken Pass is $65.
- This includes unlimited beers, wine and cocktails and a commemorative tasting glass.
- Attendees ages 13–20 are $10; 12 and under are free.
2. 🍁 Fall Market
- Take advantage of promotions and fall specials at small businesses along Wisconsin Avenue from N Street to Reservoir Road in Georgetown, 11am–4pm Saturday and Sunday. View participating businesses.
3. 🥳 La Fiesta del Barrio
- Enjoy a block party celebrating Latino culture with art, food, dancing and local vendors and artists, 11am–4pm Saturday in Mount Pleasant. Free.
4. 🥁 Down in the Reeds
- Enjoy a day of art and live music that reflect D.C.'s culture and diversity. There will be food trucks, family-friendly activities, art vendors and more, 3–7pm Saturday at The Parks at Walter Reed. Free.
5. 🍂 White House Fall Garden Tours
- Tour the White House gardens and South Grounds, 10am–4:30pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be distributed at 8:30am each day outside the White House Visitor Center (1450 Pennsylvania Ave. NW). Free.
6. 🚣 Kingman Island Friends and Family Day
- Spend the afternoon on the islands fishing, paddling and enjoying nature walks or going on a scavenger hunt, 10am–2pm Saturday. Free.
