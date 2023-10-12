50 mins ago - News

The National Zoo's Halloween tradition Boo at the Zoo returns

Anna Spiegel
A trick or treater walks inside the National Zoo past a table

The tradition is back. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

One of Washington's wildest Halloween parties is back: Boo at the Zoo.

What's happening: The National Zoo's family-friendly festivities run nightly Oct. 20-22 from 6pm to 8:30pm.

  • During the special after-hours access, guests can trick-or-treat between 30 stations and check out animal habitats decorated in spooky decor.
  • The zoo's party animals are ready for fun, too, with special holiday treats. Humans will walk away with souvenir tote bags.

Details: You'll want to snag online tickets ASAP (starting at $35 for the general public). Parking passes ($30) are available as well.

