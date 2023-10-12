The National Zoo's Halloween tradition Boo at the Zoo returns

Share on email (opens in new window)

The tradition is back. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

One of Washington's wildest Halloween parties is back: Boo at the Zoo.

What's happening: The National Zoo's family-friendly festivities run nightly Oct. 20-22 from 6pm to 8:30pm.

During the special after-hours access, guests can trick-or-treat between 30 stations and check out animal habitats decorated in spooky decor.

The zoo's party animals are ready for fun, too, with special holiday treats. Humans will walk away with souvenir tote bags.

Details: You'll want to snag online tickets ASAP (starting at $35 for the general public). Parking passes ($30) are available as well.