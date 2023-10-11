Tour the White House gardens for free this weekend

Members of the public visit the White House grounds during last year's garden tour. Photo: Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The White House is opening its doors for a rare garden tour this weekend.

Why it matters: Garden tours only happen once a weekend in fall and spring— so you better jump on it.

How to get in: Free, timed tickets are required. The National Park Service will distribute them on a first come, first serve basis outside the White House Visitor Center (1450 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 8:30am.

Tickets are limited to one per person, so everyone in a group (including small kids) needs to be present in line to receive a pass.

What you'll see: The tours, held between 10am and 4pm, gain entrance through the South Lawn. Visitors can tour the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, the Rose Garden, and the White House Kitchen Garden.

Between the lines: Your best bet for tickets is lining up before the giveaway starts — the early bird gets the White House garden worm.