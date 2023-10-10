Johns Hopkins University moves into former Newseum building

Share on email (opens in new window)

The giant First Amendment slab is gone — and Johns Hopkins University has completed its move into the former Newseum building on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Why it matters: The $275 million renovation makes Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins the latest university to expand its presence in Washington.

State of play: Hopkins moved its international studies graduate program from Massachusetts Avenue to the new space, which displays a piece of the Berlin Wall in the atrium, the Washington Post reports.

Classes officially began last Friday at what's now called the Hopkins Bloomberg Center, named after alumnus Michael Bloomberg. He has donated more than $3 billion to the institution, per Forbes.

Its new School of Government and Policy plans to launch within the next few years.

Zoom out: The University of Southern California purchased a building near Dupont Circle recently for a new campus, the Post reports.

New York University, Texas A&M University, Arizona State, Florida International University, and the University of California system are among those that also have a presence here.

Between the lines: The immediate influx of about 1,300 daytime graduate students and 650 staff at the Hopkins building will inject foot traffic into the downtown corner.