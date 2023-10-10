Share on email (opens in new window)

Albright's former home in Georgetown. Photo: Townsend Visuals LLC, courtesy of Michael Rankin

The house that belonged to the late secretary of state for more than 50 years is for sale.

The address: 1318 34th St. NW. It's 4,749 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Price tag: $4 million

What's happening: The home has a storied past, the spot where Madam Secretary long hosted Washington's elite. It also has a combination of characteristics that make it a rare find, especially in Georgetown, co-listing agent Michael Rankin tells Axios.

Many architectural details, including the floors and crown moldings, are original to the 1853 home.

The kitchen and bathrooms, however, have been updated in the last 10 years — by D.C. architect Anne Decker — with white cabinets and contemporary finishes.

There's also a large garden and two-car garage.

From someone Albright-esque with a "very Washington job" to a deep-pocketed suburban buyer who's keen to live in the city, "the buyer pool for something like this is numerous," Rankin tells Axios.

Take a look around:

