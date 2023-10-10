1 hour ago - Real Estate
Madeleine Albright's home hits the market for $4 million
The house that belonged to the late secretary of state for more than 50 years is for sale.
- The address: 1318 34th St. NW. It's 4,749 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
- Price tag: $4 million
What's happening: The home has a storied past, the spot where Madam Secretary long hosted Washington's elite. It also has a combination of characteristics that make it a rare find, especially in Georgetown, co-listing agent Michael Rankin tells Axios.
- Many architectural details, including the floors and crown moldings, are original to the 1853 home.
- The kitchen and bathrooms, however, have been updated in the last 10 years — by D.C. architect Anne Decker — with white cabinets and contemporary finishes.
- There's also a large garden and two-car garage.
From someone Albright-esque with a "very Washington job" to a deep-pocketed suburban buyer who's keen to live in the city, "the buyer pool for something like this is numerous," Rankin tells Axios.
Take a look around:
