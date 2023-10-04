Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in D.C., check out the Amapiano and Wine Festival, a Taylor Swift dance party, a National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event and more.

Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month at the upcoming National Museum of the American Latino's Sobremesa con NMAL: Nuestra Cocina at La Cosecha.

What's happening: Enjoy Latin food from local restaurants, dancing, music, cooking demonstrations and conversations with culinary experts.

When: 7–11pm Friday

Where: La Cosecha Latin American Marketplace

Cost: Free

Registration for cooking demonstrations will be provided on-site on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of 50 attendees.

Separately: If you can't make it to La Cosecha on Friday night, Sabrosa Fest, a Latin music and food festival, is 1–9pm Saturday in Northeast.

Try a selection of red, white and rosé wines with an emphasis on Black- and African-owned brands while enjoying live music, 2–9 Sunday at The Bullpen. Wine tasting is 2–5pm, but beer and other drinks will be available all day. Tickets start at $45.

Children and pets are not allowed.

Enjoy a comedy festival featuring comedians of color, comedy classes, panel discussions, screenings and live music, Friday–Sunday at The Wharf. View full schedule. Ticketed shows range from $25 to $40.

Dance the night away at a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event at Howl at the Moon, complete with pink-themed drinks. Doors open 6pm Friday. $10 cover fee at the door.

A percentage of sales will go to the Hinsdale Hospital Foundation's Open Arms Outreach campaign.

Enjoy unlimited samples of Virginia-made wines while touring George Washington's estate at Mt. Vernon at sunset Friday–Sunday. Tickets start at $53.

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

No pets allowed.