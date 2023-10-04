28 mins ago - Things to Do

D.C. events: Sobremesa con NMAL, Amapiano and Wine Festival

Analis Bailey
Illustration of a taco wearing a party hat and blowing a party horn.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

This weekend in D.C., check out the Amapiano and Wine Festival, a Taylor Swift dance party, a National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event and more.

1. 🌮 Comer y beber

Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month at the upcoming National Museum of the American Latino's Sobremesa con NMAL: Nuestra Cocina at La Cosecha.

What's happening: Enjoy Latin food from local restaurants, dancing, music, cooking demonstrations and conversations with culinary experts.

When: 7–11pm Friday

Where: La Cosecha Latin American Marketplace

Cost: Free

  • Registration for cooking demonstrations will be provided on-site on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of 50 attendees.

Separately: If you can't make it to La Cosecha on Friday night, Sabrosa Fest, a Latin music and food festival, is 1–9pm Saturday in Northeast.

🍷 2. Amapiano and Wine Festival

  • Try a selection of red, white and rosé wines with an emphasis on Black- and African-owned brands while enjoying live music, 2–9 Sunday at The Bullpen. Wine tasting is 2–5pm, but beer and other drinks will be available all day. Tickets start at $45.
  • Children and pets are not allowed.

🤣 3. Because They're Funny

🎹 4. Pink Pianos

  • Dance the night away at a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event at Howl at the Moon, complete with pink-themed drinks. Doors open 6pm Friday. $10 cover fee at the door.
  • A percentage of sales will go to the Hinsdale Hospital Foundation's Open Arms Outreach campaign.

🍁 5. Fall Wine Festival

  • Enjoy unlimited samples of Virginia-made wines while touring George Washington's estate at Mt. Vernon at sunset Friday–Sunday. Tickets start at $53.
  • Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.
  • No pets allowed.

💋 6. Taylor Swift Dance Party

  • Shake it off at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party with a DJ playing hits from all Eras, 10:30pm Saturday at the Howard Theater. Tickets start at $42.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more