Last call for a paddleboat. Photo courtesy of the Town of Snow Hill

A huge Victorian-style paddleboat is up for sale on the Eastern Shore, and it's last call for bids on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The potential buyer can score two wins — own an "Adventures of Huck Finn"-style vessel and save the small town currently burdened by its upkeep.

Catch up quick: The town of Snow Hill bought the 34-year-old paddler a few years ago with dreams of whipping up tourism on the Pocomoke River, according to WTOP.

Things didn't go as planned. A recent Coast Guard inspection revealed the Black-Eyed Susan needs at least $600,000 in repairs — almost a quarter of the town budget — to make it seaworthy and up to code, plus costly upkeep.

What they're saying: "We're kind of desperate to stop the bleeding," Mayor Michael Pruitt told WTOP.

"We can't afford to be in the boating business. We've got to offload this boat to a private person."

Yes, but: Said private person will have to address "serious deficiencies in the boat's structure," according to the town's listing.

Also: you bought it, you remove it.

Details: Purchase proposals for the 111-foot vessel, which is equipped with two floors, restrooms, and wet bars, are due at 4pm.