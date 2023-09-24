Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in the D.C. area

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Oktoberfest is in full swing, and there are tons of beer-filled festivities through mid-October.

Why it matters: Crisp fall weekends are made for boots and brats.

What's happening: Drindels, pretzels, so much beer…

🐶 Dacha: The Shaw and Navy Yard beer gardens are celebrating with Bavarian food specials, "dogtoberfest" treats for pups, and special brews through Oct. 1.

🍻 Wunder Garten: NoMa's huge outdoor beer garden goes all-out for Oktoberfest with Märzen-style brews, food specials, and nonstop events like Bavarian beer olympics through Oct. 15.

🎃 Hi-Lawn: Pumpkin picking and painting are just part of the fall fun on tap at "Lawntoberfest" (Sept. 29-Oct.1), a weekend-long party at Union Market's massive rooftop bar — plus Oktoberfest beers, brats and a pop-up sweets shop from Ravenhook Bakehouse. Admission is free and kids are welcome.

👶 Pike & Rose: Looking for a kid- and dog-friendly Oktoberfest? North Bethesda's fall festival on Oct. 1 boasts a beer garden, family activities, a craft market and more (plus, it's free).

🎉 Snallygaster: While not Oktoberfest per se, D.C.'s massive beer festival on Oct. 14 is the fall's biggest hop-fueled party. Expect 175+ local and international breweries, plus a kaleidoscope of other drinks (mead, cider, cocktails!), food trucks and entertainment. Tickets start at $65.

🥨 Alexandria Bier Garden: 2-lbs pretzels are just the start at this Old Town beer garden, which is celebrating through early October with stein hoisting contests, Oktoberfest brunches, live music and a new rooftop bar.