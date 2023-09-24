Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in the D.C. area
Oktoberfest is in full swing, and there are tons of beer-filled festivities through mid-October.
Why it matters: Crisp fall weekends are made for boots and brats.
What's happening: Drindels, pretzels, so much beer…
🐶 Dacha: The Shaw and Navy Yard beer gardens are celebrating with Bavarian food specials, "dogtoberfest" treats for pups, and special brews through Oct. 1.
🍻 Wunder Garten: NoMa's huge outdoor beer garden goes all-out for Oktoberfest with Märzen-style brews, food specials, and nonstop events like Bavarian beer olympics through Oct. 15.
🎃 Hi-Lawn: Pumpkin picking and painting are just part of the fall fun on tap at "Lawntoberfest" (Sept. 29-Oct.1), a weekend-long party at Union Market's massive rooftop bar — plus Oktoberfest beers, brats and a pop-up sweets shop from Ravenhook Bakehouse. Admission is free and kids are welcome.
👶 Pike & Rose: Looking for a kid- and dog-friendly Oktoberfest? North Bethesda's fall festival on Oct. 1 boasts a beer garden, family activities, a craft market and more (plus, it's free).
🎉 Snallygaster: While not Oktoberfest per se, D.C.'s massive beer festival on Oct. 14 is the fall's biggest hop-fueled party. Expect 175+ local and international breweries, plus a kaleidoscope of other drinks (mead, cider, cocktails!), food trucks and entertainment. Tickets start at $65.
🥨 Alexandria Bier Garden: 2-lbs pretzels are just the start at this Old Town beer garden, which is celebrating through early October with stein hoisting contests, Oktoberfest brunches, live music and a new rooftop bar.
