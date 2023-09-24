Best lunch stops in Virginia wine country

If you're vineyard hopping, or just out for a fall day trip, plan a leisurely lunch or grab a picnic in Virginia wine and hunt country.

My favorites: An English-style pub, a romantic patio…

🍷 Tremolo: Middleburg's sleek bar is worth a trip in itself for 75 global wines by the glass (the owner comes from one of Virginia's best vineyards, RdV) and fun all-day menu. Don't miss pan con tomate, or caviar and potato chips if you're feelin' fancy.

🇬🇧 Hunter's Head Tavern: The Upperville pub feels equally English and Virginian thanks to its rustic digs — a fireplace in winter, patio for summer — and lunch/brunch gastropub fare with local ingredients from nearby owner Ayrshire Farm.

🐄 The Whole Ox: You bet this Marshall butcher shop makes mean burgers, fried chicken, and steak with beef fat fries. Don't miss neighboring Red Truck Bakery for divine cakes and pies.

🍽️ The Ashby Inn: Snag a patio seat overlooking the hills for a $75 prix-fixe weekend lunch (served Friday-Sunday) with treats like summer truffle pasta.

🥪 Front Porch Market + Grill: Grab lunch or brunch in The Plains at this charming American restaurant where sandwiches and burgers are best eaten on the porch. They also offer to-go for picnicking.