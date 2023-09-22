RBG's statement necklace still up for sale after auction

The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg's famous Supreme Court "Pegasus" collar didn't fly off the bidding block as expected.

Why it matters: RBG's fierce statement piece didn't garner bids high enough for Potomack Auction's estimate of $200,000 to $400,000, so even though the auction is over, it's still up for direct sale in Alexandria.

Between the lines: The metallic Stella & Dot necklace, gifted to Ginsburg by a fan, isn't itself fine jewelry — said to cost less than $200.

Yes, but: The value is all about who wore it and when. RBG sported the collar during a rare justice portrait when Brett Kavanaugh joined the court and on her first day back after a fall and injury.

What they're saying: A rep for Potomack says "we felt the collar estimate was appropriate" based on the added value of provenance and prior auctions like one for an Eleanor Davis RBG print that sold for $74,000 (including buyer's premium).

What's next: Interested buyers can contact The Potomack Company "for a confidential discussion" about acquiring it. Partial proceeds of sales go to the American Bar Association's Ginsburg fund.