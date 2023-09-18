Georgetown students and faculty call for end to legacy admissions

A student-led petition urging Georgetown University to ban legacy admissions has gained more than 800 signatures in several weeks.

Why it matters: In the wake of the Supreme Court banning race-based admissions, some students and faculty worried about the future of diversity at Georgetown want the end of legacy advantages.

The big picture: About one in 10 Georgetown students had legacy status in the Class of 2021, meaning they were applicants who received an advantage in admissions for being a descendant of faculty, staff, or alumni, the Hoya reported in 2020.

A Georgetown report from this year suggested that "eliminating admissions preferences for legacy students" is one way for selective colleges to maintain diverse student populations.

What they're saying: "With this knowledge, we call for an end to the unfair advantage given to applicants with legacy status, a move that would increase diversity without negatively affecting donation rates, as supported by outcomes at peer institutions," the petition organizers write.

More than 70 faculty members have signed the petition, including Mark Giordano, vice dean of the School of Foreign Service.

Sophomore Ethan Henshaw told Axios he authored the petition after student letters to the administration about legacy admissions in August went unanswered.

In 2020, a similar petition took a year to garner 500 signatures.

The other side: "We remain committed to our efforts to recruit, enroll, and support students from all backgrounds to ensure an enriching educational experience that can best be achieved by engaging with a diverse group of peers," a spokesperson for Georgetown said in a statement in response to the petition.

The school said it is still reviewing the Supreme Court's decision and does not have an update to announce yet.

What's next: Students plan to collect more signatures for the time being to build momentum, Henshaw said.