When to expect peak fall foliage in D.C.

Peak fall foliage in the D.C. area will be here before you know it.

Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues might be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.

Between the lines: D.C.'s early September heatwave and ongoing drought conditions could make the leaf colors duller.

Driving the news: Using historical weather reports, tree species info, and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S.

In the Mid-Atlantic, leaves change colors by October 23.

The Mid-Atlantic will likely be past its peak fall colors by the end of November.

Best places to view fall foliage in the D.C. area include:

Between the lines: The green color in leaves comes from chlorophyll, the pigment that helps plants turn sunlight into energy via photosynthesis.