The hair showcase at the H Street Festival in 2022. Photo: Courtesy of H Street D.C.

This weekend in D.C., check out a celebration on H Street, Oktoberfest at The Wharf, speed dating at a dispensary, a food truck block party in Georgetown and more.

🥳 1. Get festive

Celebrate H Street and support its vibrant culture and businesses at the 18th annual H Street Festival.

What's happening: Enjoy 12 blocks of live music from multiple genres, fashion and art vendors, over 80 local food and drink vendors, a drag show, a hair show, kids activities and more.

Show off your talent this year on the karaoke stage.

When: Noon–7pm Saturday

Where: H Street NE between Third and 15th streets

Cost: Free

Raise a glass to racing hounds at the 11th annual Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash on Saturday, learn how to polka dance, compete in a stein holding competition and more at The Wharf Friday–Sunday. Free.

Speed-date over mocktails and snacks 7–9pm Friday at Monko Weed Dispensary. Tickets start at $30.

Enjoy a farm-to-table vegan brunch noon–3pm Saturday at Common Good City Farm. This yearly fundraiser supports the farm's programming and their pay-what-you-can market. Tickets start at $80 but are on a sliding scale based on what you can afford.

Eat food from Black-owned food trucks while enjoying live music 4pm Friday at Sandlot Georgetown. Free before 6pm; $5 after 6pm.