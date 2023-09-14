2 hours ago - Things to Do
D.C. weekend events: H Street Festival, Oktoberfest and more
This weekend in D.C., check out a celebration on H Street, Oktoberfest at The Wharf, speed dating at a dispensary, a food truck block party in Georgetown and more.
🥳 1. Get festive
Celebrate H Street and support its vibrant culture and businesses at the 18th annual H Street Festival.
What's happening: Enjoy 12 blocks of live music from multiple genres, fashion and art vendors, over 80 local food and drink vendors, a drag show, a hair show, kids activities and more.
- Show off your talent this year on the karaoke stage.
When: Noon–7pm Saturday
Where: H Street NE between Third and 15th streets
Cost: Free
🍻 2. Oktoberfest
- Raise a glass to racing hounds at the 11th annual Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash on Saturday, learn how to polka dance, compete in a stein holding competition and more at The Wharf Friday–Sunday. Free.
🌬️ 3. Date 'n' Bake
- Speed-date over mocktails and snacks 7–9pm Friday at Monko Weed Dispensary. Tickets start at $30.
🌱 4. Brunch on the Farm
- Enjoy a farm-to-table vegan brunch noon–3pm Saturday at Common Good City Farm. This yearly fundraiser supports the farm's programming and their pay-what-you-can market. Tickets start at $80 but are on a sliding scale based on what you can afford.
🚛 5. Food Truck Block Party
- Eat food from Black-owned food trucks while enjoying live music 4pm Friday at Sandlot Georgetown. Free before 6pm; $5 after 6pm.
🎞️ 6. Art film screening
- Enjoy a special screening of "100 Ways to Cross the Border," a film that recounts the impact of Guillermo Gómez-Peña's work and his contributions to Latino and Chicano cultural identity 2-3:30pm Saturday at the National Gallery of Art. Register here. Free.
- There will be a discussion with the filmmaker after the screening.
