Artechouse opens out-of-this-world immersive exhibit in D.C.

"Beyond the Light," an immersive art and science exhibit that explores the outer reaches of the galaxy, opens on Friday at Artechouse near the National Mall.

Why it matters: Immersive exhibitions are everywhere (and yes, many are awful) but this pioneering, years-long collaboration between NASA and the nation's first digital art studio promises to be otherworldly.

What's happening: Billed as "an original artistic expression of NASA's scientific discoveries," the exhibit takes galactic visuals from the Hubble and James Webb telescopes and uses them to tell the story of how humans experience light over time, and its impact on our pursuit of knowledge and discovery.

The 26-minute cinematic experience is coupled with a "multidimensional spatial audio system" for a highly sensory experience.

What they're saying: "Beyond the Light '' debuted at the Manhattan branch of Artechouse earlier this summer and got rave reviews. Time Out says be prepared to "be awed."

Details: Tickets ($17-25) can be purchased online, with special pricing for families on weekdays.