New wine bar Little Blackbird opens in Cleveland Park

New wine bar Little Blackbird just opened in Cleveland Park.

Why it matters: Owner Ashok Bajaj opened one of D.C.'s first modern wine bars, Ardeo + Bardeo, in the same space back in the early aughts — and he's reviving the spirit of a neighborhood sip spot.

Catch up quick: The Rasika restaurateur has operated the two-in-one restaurant space for 25 years. Bajaj just closed Bindaas — its two sibling Indian street food places operate downtown — to make way for the wine bar.

What's happening: The revamp includes a new botanical-chic look with moody lighting for sipping sidecars and sherry cocktails.

Chef Ryan Moore, who serves Israeli/Mediterranean at adjoining Sababa, oversees the kitchen.

Mediterranean socca flatbreads. Photo courtesy of Greg Powers

On the menu: Diners can graze on cheese and charcuterie boards, and share a variety of small plates — many of which come from the hearth, such as roasted halloumi or tarte flambee.

Instead of typical wine bar pizzetes, there's socca (chickpea flatbreads) and a handful of Med-leaning entrees.

In your glass: Wine, of course. Around 100 bottles and a dozen glass offerings span the globe with an emphasis on green production (biodynamic, natural, organic) and plenty of easy-sipping coastal Med options.