New wine bar Little Blackbird opens in Cleveland Park

Anna Spiegel
Little Blackbird wine bar

Little Blackbird wine bar. Photo courtesy of Greg Powers

New wine bar Little Blackbird just opened in Cleveland Park.

Why it matters: Owner Ashok Bajaj opened one of D.C.'s first modern wine bars, Ardeo + Bardeo, in the same space back in the early aughts — and he's reviving the spirit of a neighborhood sip spot.

Catch up quick: The Rasika restaurateur has operated the two-in-one restaurant space for 25 years. Bajaj just closed Bindaas — its two sibling Indian street food places operate downtown — to make way for the wine bar.

What's happening: The revamp includes a new botanical-chic look with moody lighting for sipping sidecars and sherry cocktails.

  • Chef Ryan Moore, who serves Israeli/Mediterranean at adjoining Sababa, oversees the kitchen.
Mediterranean socca flatbreads topped with tomato and olives or lobster
Mediterranean socca flatbreads. Photo courtesy of Greg Powers

On the menu: Diners can graze on cheese and charcuterie boards, and share a variety of small plates — many of which come from the hearth, such as roasted halloumi or tarte flambee.

  • Instead of typical wine bar pizzetes, there's socca (chickpea flatbreads) and a handful of Med-leaning entrees.

In your glass: Wine, of course. Around 100 bottles and a dozen glass offerings span the globe with an emphasis on green production (biodynamic, natural, organic) and plenty of easy-sipping coastal Med options.

