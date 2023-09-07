Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in D.C., check out an Adams Morgan Day celebration, the D.C. Bike Ride, the 1A Festival on The Wharf , Taste of Ethiopia festival in Alexandria and more.

🎉 1. Celebrate Adams Morgan

Spend the day in Adams Morgan supporting local businesses and vendors at D.C.'s longest running neighborhood festival.

What's happening: Adams Morgan Day brings together the community and showcases local artists, musicians, DJs, dance groups and more.

What they're saying: "Without the community, we could not have the Adams Morgan Day festival," says festival director Cheryl "Cee-Cee" Hardy. "Every facet of the community is part of the planning process. It's really the community's festival."

Flashback: Celebrated annually on the second weekend in September, Adams Morgan Day dates back to 1978, where over 3,000 people attended.

When: 11:50am–7pm Sunday

Where: Adams Morgan

Cost: Free

Ride the day away on 20 miles of car-free streets through the city 8am Saturday. The finish line will feature a festival with music, local food and more. Standard registration starts at $79.

Celebrate the First Amendment with a festival featuring live music, games, speakers, stand-up comedy performances, interactive exhibits and more 11am-7pm on The Wharf. Free.

Most activities will take place at the Transit Pier. Free lunch will be at The Brighton.

Be smart: The First Amendment protects freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly and the right to petition the government.

Immerse yourself in Ethiopian culture with food, music and art 2–10pm Saturday at Oronoco Bay Park in Alexandria. Free.

Watch "Grease With a Side of Mumbo Sauce," an adaptation of the musical "Grease" full of D.C. culture and go-go music 7:30pm Friday–Sunday at the Lincoln Theatre. The doors open at 6pm. Tickets start at $60.