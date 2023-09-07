D.C. weekend events: Adams Morgan Day, Bike Ride and more
This weekend in D.C., check out an Adams Morgan Day celebration, the D.C. Bike Ride, the 1A Festival on The Wharf , Taste of Ethiopia festival in Alexandria and more.
🎉 1. Celebrate Adams Morgan
Spend the day in Adams Morgan supporting local businesses and vendors at D.C.'s longest running neighborhood festival.
What's happening: Adams Morgan Day brings together the community and showcases local artists, musicians, DJs, dance groups and more.
What they're saying: "Without the community, we could not have the Adams Morgan Day festival," says festival director Cheryl "Cee-Cee" Hardy. "Every facet of the community is part of the planning process. It's really the community's festival."
Flashback: Celebrated annually on the second weekend in September, Adams Morgan Day dates back to 1978, where over 3,000 people attended.
When: 11:50am–7pm Sunday
Where: Adams Morgan
Cost: Free
🚲 2. DC Bike Ride
- Ride the day away on 20 miles of car-free streets through the city 8am Saturday. The finish line will feature a festival with music, local food and more. Standard registration starts at $79.
⚖️ 3. 1A Fest
- Celebrate the First Amendment with a festival featuring live music, games, speakers, stand-up comedy performances, interactive exhibits and more 11am-7pm on The Wharf. Free.
- Most activities will take place at the Transit Pier. Free lunch will be at The Brighton.
- Be smart: The First Amendment protects freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly and the right to petition the government.
🇪🇹 4. Taste of Ethiopia
- Immerse yourself in Ethiopian culture with food, music and art 2–10pm Saturday at Oronoco Bay Park in Alexandria. Free.
🎭 5. Black Broadway
- Watch "Grease With a Side of Mumbo Sauce," an adaptation of the musical "Grease" full of D.C. culture and go-go music 7:30pm Friday–Sunday at the Lincoln Theatre. The doors open at 6pm. Tickets start at $60.
🎪 6. D.C. State Fair
- This year, enjoy a flower arranging workshop, a pie eating contest, a performance from the National Hand Dance Association and more. The fair features over 50 exhibitors 10am–5pm Sunday at Franklin Park. Free.
