Capital One opens new lounge at Dulles Airport

Capital One's new lounge at Dulles is right past the TSA checkpoint. Image courtesy of Capital One

Capital One opens a lounge at Dulles Airport on Thursday, the latest move in the air travel perks wars between big credit card companies.

Why it matters: The lounge is a splashy addition to Dulles, coming as its leadership tries to improve traveler experience and after the extension of Silver Line Metro service earlier this year boosted the airport's accessibility.

What's happening: Capital One's 8,500-square-foot lounge will only be available to some high-end card owners, or anyone willing to pay a $65 fee.

The space serves sit-down meals and grab-and-go options, including local items like craft chocolate from Chantilly's River-Sea Chocolates.

Drinks include a custom brew from Ashburn-based Lost Rhino Brewing Co. and Bresca's Bee's Knees cocktail. There is also a full-service coffee and pastry bar.

The coffee bar will serve La Colombe cold brew on tap and hot coffee from Virginia-based Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Company.

Grab-and-go food items are available. Image courtesy of Capital One

Located just past the TSA PreCheck point, the lounge also has work space rooms, a parent's room for those with children, and Wi-Fi.

A full service bar. Image courtesy of Capital One

The big picture: Capital One is in an arms race with American Express and Chase over building premium airport lounges.

This is the McLean-headquartered bank's second lounge after Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Another is planned for Denver.