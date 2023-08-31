Luxury furniture company Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is closing

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is abruptly shutting down.

Why it matters: The luxury furniture brand, whose Logan Circle flagship location opened in 2007, spans 24 showrooms from Tysons to Beverly Hills, drawing high-profile customers including Hillary Clinton.

Catch up quick: Last weekend, signs were posted at the company's North Carolina furniture plant telling employees not to return, according to the Taylorsville Times.

Interim CEO Chris Moye wrote in a letter to employees that the economic climate has presented challenges in securing additional financing to continue operations, the Washington Post reports.

The company's roughly 800 employees were notified over the weekend, per the Post.

The intrigue: The pioneering D.C. design store is open, as of Wednesday. "The store is closing. We don't know when and we don't know any details," an employee told Axios.

Flashback: Founders Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams opened in 1989 and sold the company in 2015 to the Stephens Group, an Arkansas-based private equity firm. They retired from management and active board roles in recent years while remaining connected to the business.

What they're saying: "I am furious and heartbroken," Mitchell Gold told Furniture Today, sharing hopes that a new buyer might come along. "As a company, we had a strong moral compass, and we always treated people right. My hope is that a new company will emerge with that at its core."

A representative from the Stephens Group tells Axios that they recently invested another $20 million to restructure the furniture company. Shortly after, the company's lender withdrew support, forcing the business to close.

"While we do everything we can to support our portfolio companies, how their stories play out are not always fully within our control," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Between the lines: The furniture industry is in flux due to the economy and consumer behavior, with more people spending on travel over home improvements, according to Furniture Today experts.