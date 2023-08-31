46 mins ago - Food and Drink

Cookie and ice cream sandwich shop opening in Cleveland Park

Anna Spiegel
Ice cream cookie sandwiches (left) and a stack of cookies with milk

Photo courtesy of Captain Cookie

Captain Cookie & the Milk Man is opening a cookie and ice cream sandwich shop in Cleveland Park next Saturday.

Why it matters: The D.C. food truck-turned-sweet shop is a smash hit for homemade cookies and local ice cream (best eaten together in DIY sandwiches).

What's new: Owners Kirk and Juliann Francis are slinging a new s'mores cookie for the opening, followed by special flavors that change weekly.

Zoom out: This will be the fifth D.C.-area Captain Cookie shop, plus the events truck.

On the menu: Classic cookies (plus vegan options), six frozen flavors from locals Ice Cream Jubilee and South Mountain Creamery, milkshakes, floats, and edible dough.

In your glass: Local milk, of course! Or something stronger: canned cold brew.

