Visit the Glenstone Museum after hours on Saturdays in September

The Glenstone Museum is staying open until 8pm on Saturdays in September for new programming.

Why it matters: The private contemporary art museum in Potomac is a serene getaway. It blends architecture, art, and nature over 200 acres.

The new activities include:

5pm: A nature walk showcasing the compound's organic landscape and American painter Ellsworth Kelly's "love of nature."

6:30pm: A curatorial discussion of Kelly's "Yellow Curve" artwork created in 1990.

Evening live music at the museum's patio. Wine and beer from local breweries will be available for purchase.

How it works: Tickets are available online, although they can be scarce. New releases are planned for this Friday at 10am and then at noon on Mondays of each week for the upcoming Saturday.

Guaranteed walk-in entry is assured for guests who arrive at Glenstone on the Ride On bus route 301. (The bus stops on the museum grounds.)

Students 12 and older, educators, active-duty military members, veterans, and museum professionals also can walk-in and bring one guest.

Be smart: Guests have until 6:15pm to enter the museum on Saturdays in September.