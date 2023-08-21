57 mins ago - Food and Drink

D.C. dines later than New York

Cuneyt Dil

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Last year, the New York Times declared 6pm the new 8pm for New Yorkers, with Big Apple diners eating dinner earlier in the evening.

  • This is interesting, because D.C.'s dining scene may be more nocturnal than the city that never sleeps: D.C. residents eat dinner later than any state, clocking in at 7:10pm, according to household data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

🍝 Zoom out: Dinner time nationally peaks at 6:19pm, according to the data.

  • But it varies widely: Pennsylvanians gather at 5:37pm. New York State takes a seat at 6:35pm.
  • Texas and Mississippi are more like D.C., both at 7:02pm.

Of note: The usual caveat applies when national surveys compare urban D.C. to states.

  • "The District of Columbia, which covers a smaller geography and probably less variation in work schedules and commute, has a narrower range than most of the states," notes Nathan Yau, who compiled the stats on his blog, FlowingData.
