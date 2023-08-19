Share on email (opens in new window)

A modern farmhouse in Maryland. Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Images

Vertical white siding, charming porches, black window casings, shiplap and apron sinks have taken over home design in D.C.'s suburbs.

Why it matters: Modern farmhouses have dethroned McMansions as the suburban dream home.

Driving the news: The breezy, neutral style was popularized 10 years ago when Chip and Joanna Gaines launched HGTV's "Fixer Upper."

What they're saying: "There's going to be a spot in architectural history for the modern farmhouse," says Kensington-based designer Laura Fox.

The uniform modern farmhouse style is still popular for exteriors, but Fox's clients are leaning more into color and other pops of personality on the inside.

The big picture: The style might be here to stay, especially after retailers like Target and homebuilders jumped on the bandwagon.

The ease of replicating the look "has played a significant role in the phenomenon of the modern farmhouse," says Veronica Valencia, host of HGTV's "Revealed."

"As a homeowner, when you look at a simple modern farmhouse room, you immediately feel like 'oh! I can tackle that!' There are no bells and whistles to it. … It's simple and familiar."

If you want to incorporate the style at home, here are Valencia's top tips:

🎨 Paint your walls light, bright white.

Paint your walls light, bright white. 🪑 Accessorize with antiques and modern lighting.

🖼 Frame large, contemporary prints with natural wood.

Frame large, contemporary prints with natural wood. 🔨 Install shiplap vertically instead of horizontally and then paint with your favorite color.

What's next: "People will make the home their destination," Fox says.

Expect homes to feel like boutique hotels with rich paint colors, wallpaper and expertly paired old and new furnishings.

Data: Pinterest; Chart: Axios Visuals

Some experts have already declared the death of the modern farmhouse movement, but Pinterest searches related to the style have exploded since last summer.

Between the lines: The average consumer isn't ready to quit the approachable style.

What they're saying: "Pinners are also putting their own spin on the trend to make spaces feel like their own," says Swasti Sarna, global director of data insights at Pinterest.