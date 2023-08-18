There are new horse stables on the Mall you can visit

You can now officially say hay to the police horses. Photo courtesy of Jeff Song Photography for Trust for the National Mall

Next time you're down on the National Mall, pop into the new U.S. Park Police horse stables.

Why it matters: The stables were previously closed to the public, but a new horse home just opened this summer with visitors in mind. It's on Independence Avenue, SW near the intersection with West Basin Drive

⏳ Flashback: Original stables for equine officers were hastily constructed in the 1970s for the U.S. bicentennial.

Flash forward: The fancy new digs have 14 paddocks, grooming and tacking facilities, and an education center where visitors can learn about the horses and Mounted Unit (one of the oldest in the U.S.).

The project is partially backed by Sheila Johnson, founder of the Salamander, the luxury equine resort in Middleburg.

Two of the 14 paddocks are open for public viewing. Photo courtesy of Jeff Song Photography for Trust for the National Mall

Details: Visitors can drop by to visit Chief, Delilah, and pony pals 9am-3pm, Thursday-Sunday, for free, self-guided tours.