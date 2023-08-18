There are new horse stables on the Mall you can visit
Next time you're down on the National Mall, pop into the new U.S. Park Police horse stables.
Why it matters: The stables were previously closed to the public, but a new horse home just opened this summer with visitors in mind. It's on Independence Avenue, SW near the intersection with West Basin Drive
⏳ Flashback: Original stables for equine officers were hastily constructed in the 1970s for the U.S. bicentennial.
Flash forward: The fancy new digs have 14 paddocks, grooming and tacking facilities, and an education center where visitors can learn about the horses and Mounted Unit (one of the oldest in the U.S.).
- The project is partially backed by Sheila Johnson, founder of the Salamander, the luxury equine resort in Middleburg.
Details: Visitors can drop by to visit Chief, Delilah, and pony pals 9am-3pm, Thursday-Sunday, for free, self-guided tours.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..