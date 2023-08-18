How D.C.-area residents can help Hawaiʻi

There are a bunch of ways in D.C. to help victims of the Maui wildfire.

What's happening: Local businesses, many with Hawaiian roots, are hosting fundraisers now and over the next week. You can also donate directly to José Andrés' World Central Kitchen, which is on-site feeding survivors.

Details —

🚚 Pua's Plate Lunch: Npua Kamakele's food truck's first fundraiser was a huge success, so she's hosting a second on Saturday at Barley Naked Brewing Company in Stafford (2pm-9pm). Half of the profits will be donated to affected families.

🌺 Sticky Fingers Diner: H Street's vegan diner is hosting a fundraiser on Aug. 23. A live auction features items donated from D.C. businesses, plus entertainment and specials. All proceeds go to Maui Rapid Response and the Maui Humane Society.

🚄 Metrobar: The Brentwood bar is teaming up with Hawaiian/Filipino food truck Kam & 46 for fundraisers on Aug. 25 and Aug. 31. A portion of sales from food sales and drink specials will go to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

🌱 Kam & 46: The food truck/caterer is popping up again for a fundraiser at Common Good City Farm on Aug. 29 at 6pm. Tickets ($35-$60) include a cocktail hour, music, and food. Proceeds go directly to impacted families.