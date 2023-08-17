New Bethesda Wagshal's is your next Billy Goat Trail pit stop
Hometown butcher Wagshal's has opened a new "Grand Bodega" in Bethesda's southernmost corner, just north of The Palisades.
What you'll find: Meat and fish counters, sandwiches, fresh flowers, and groceries, plus ready-made meals ranging from produce to breads to Guinness beef pie.
- And notably for a market — because this is Montgomery County — beer.
Coming soon: The butcher shop's popular barbecue operation, Pitmasters Back Alley BBQ, is expected to open late next week for carryout or dine-in.
Pro tip: Stop in for picnic provisions on your way to hike the Billy Goat Trail.
Thought bubble: It's compact, but given the outdoor seating, the vintage vibes of the old Bonfield's auto-repair shop it inhabits, and the gap it fills on the riverside corridor between The Palisades and Cabin John, I'll venture to say it's the best Wagshal's location yet.
Details: 6124 Macarthur Blvd, Bethesda; currently 10am-8pm seven days a week.
