New Bethesda Wagshal's is your next Billy Goat Trail pit stop

Wagshal's Grand Bodega, on MacArthur Boulevard. Photo: Kristen Hinman/Axios

Hometown butcher Wagshal's has opened a new "Grand Bodega" in Bethesda's southernmost corner, just north of The Palisades.

What you'll find: Meat and fish counters, sandwiches, fresh flowers, and groceries, plus ready-made meals ranging from produce to breads to Guinness beef pie.

And notably for a market — because this is Montgomery County — beer.

Coming soon: The butcher shop's popular barbecue operation, Pitmasters Back Alley BBQ, is expected to open late next week for carryout or dine-in.

Pro tip: Stop in for picnic provisions on your way to hike the Billy Goat Trail.

Thought bubble: It's compact, but given the outdoor seating, the vintage vibes of the old Bonfield's auto-repair shop it inhabits, and the gap it fills on the riverside corridor between The Palisades and Cabin John, I'll venture to say it's the best Wagshal's location yet.

Details: 6124 Macarthur Blvd, Bethesda; currently 10am-8pm seven days a week.