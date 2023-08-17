National Gallery Nights return this fall with lottery system

Share on email (opens in new window)

National Gallery Nights return next month with new outdoor fun and creative themes.

Why it matters: The museum's free after-hours event series is one of D.C.'s most popular — and a rare place you'll catch college kids partying alongside retirees.

What's happening: Themed nights return to the East Building on second Thursdays each month (Sept. 14, Oct. 12, and Nov. 9) with music, live performances, art, and pop-up discussions.

What's new: The museum is bringing the party outdoors into the 4th Street Plaza.

Beer, wine, specialty cocktails, gelato, and a light food menu will be available for purchase outdoors as well as throughout the East Building.

Mark your calendars: Like so many popular D.C. events, NGN is using a lottery system for indoor activities only (outdoor is open to all).

How it works: Lotteries will occur the week before each event, opening on Mondays and closing Thursdays at noon. So set your alarms for noon on September 4 now!

All entrants will be notified of their status, tickets or not, on the previous Friday. A limited number of first-come passes will be available at the door starting at 5:30pm (we're guessing there'll be lines on top of lines here).

All passes are free, though registration is required for the indoor activities.

What's next: Fun themes!

🎉 Block Party (Sept. 14): The museum celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with beatboxing and street dances, performances by the Ladies of Hip Hop Dance Collective, and DJs for the night's dance party.

👻 Nightmare at the Museum (Oct. 12): Halloween, but make it artsy. Go for an outdoor screening of the O.G. "Ghostbusters" movie with a live remixed soundtrack from DJ 2-Tone. A Monster Mash goes down indoors with costumes, a DIY mask station, and face painting.

🎨 Indigenous Features (Nov. 9): The party complements the museum's exhibition, "The Land Carries our Ancestors: Contemporary Art by Native Americans." A Native activist, musician, and visual artist will perform electro-soul, and there'll be pop-up gallery talks and art-making inspired by the environment.