IKEA opens in Arlington

It's here! Photo courtesy of Ikea

Ikea finally opens a location near D.C. today with a showroom and design center in Pentagon City.

Why it matters: The new Ikea is easily accessible to D.C. — no more schlepping to Woodbridge or College Park — and offers an exciting new store format for affordable design fans.

What's happening: The Ikea Arlington "Plan and Order" location combines a showroom that's open to the public, and one-on-one consultation and planning services for design projects big and small.

No lugging furniture — shoppers order at the store for full-service home delivery as well as pickup. Unlike the Woodbridge and College Park locations, the Arlington smaller-scale store only allows customers to order items for delivery.

Details: The new shop is open daily 11am to 7pm, and you can book design consultations online.