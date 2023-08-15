D.C. students can pick up new free SmarTrip cards at school

Share on email (opens in new window)

D.C. is reminding families to pick up free SmarTrips for the new school year.

Why it matters: D.C. has a Kids Ride Free program for Metrorail, Metrobus, and the D.C. Circulator.

Details: SmarTrip cards issued last year for the program will still work through Sept. 30. But new ones will be needed after that.

How it works: Public and charter school campuses will have the new cards and school administrations will distribute them, the District says.