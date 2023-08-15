2 hours ago - News

D.C. students can pick up new free SmarTrip cards at school

D.C. is reminding families to pick up free SmarTrips for the new school year.

Why it matters: D.C. has a Kids Ride Free program for Metrorail, Metrobus, and the D.C. Circulator.

Details: SmarTrip cards issued last year for the program will still work through Sept. 30. But new ones will be needed after that.

How it works: Public and charter school campuses will have the new cards and school administrations will distribute them, the District says.

  • D.C. residents ages 5 through 21 who are enrolled in a public, private, charter, or parochial school in the District are eligible for the cards.
