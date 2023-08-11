A reclining Lady Liberty lands in Arlington

Lady Liberty has landed in Arlington in the form of a massive reclining statue outside the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Why it matters: The interactive installation is designed by globally known artist Zaq Landsberg, whose large-scale sculptures have created a buzz from Governor's Island, NY to Buenos Aires.

The intrigue: This is the third stop for "Reclining Liberty," which debuted in Harlem two years ago — a viral sensation from the start (yes, reclining on the reclining lady is encouraged). Concerts and festivals were planned around her dramatic backdrop.

Here she comes! Photo courtesy of MoCA Arlington

By the numbers: Clocking in at 25 feet and roughly 2,500 lbs, the lady needed a large crane to rest her on the lawn.

What she means: That is, of course, up for interpretation. Landsberg took inspiration from reclining Buddha statues in Asia, where he's depicted on the final path to enlightenment, and melded the pose with the American symbol of patriotism, immigration and freedom.

Artist Zaq Landsberg with "Reclining Liberty." Photo: MoCA Arlington

What they're saying: "Welcoming public engagement and interactivity, the work's playfulness and accessibility suggest that these ideals of liberty and freedom are active, tangible, and evolving and need to be directly engaged with, debated, and defended," says MoCA Arlington.

Visit: Anytime until July, 28 2024.