A new chef is helming Tiger Fork's kitchen

Rising star chef Simon Lam has left Peter Chang's restaurant group and is now leading the kitchen at Shaw's modern Cantonese hotspot, Tiger Fork.

Why it matters: After winning accolades at Chang's NiHao in Baltimore and as the opening chef at Chang Chang in D.C., Lam is poised to make waves here.

What's happening: Lam, an alum of José Andrés' restaurants and a first-generation Chinese American, is already making his mark at Tiger Fork.

Nouveau Chinese specials include Iberico ham-laced fried rice, miso-Caesar salad, and crispy catfish-stuffed steamed buns. Expect more to come.

New dumplings, noodles, and a miso Caesar. Photo courtesy of Tiger Fork

Between the lines: Blagden Alley right now is a dining/drinking hotspot with new talent and openings, including swanky cocktail bar Death & Co.

There are also fun collaborations brewing such as a tuna share between Tiger Fork and Peruvian neighbor Causa (like a car share, minus a car, plus a whole prized fish). Lam's using loin and belly for crudo.

What he's saying: Lam says he "learned from the best of the best" when it comes to Chang, who also has a few changes underway in his family-run restaurant group.

What we're watching: The celebrated Chinese chef recently rolled out a more classic Chang-ian menu at his first-ever D.C. restaurant and plans to expand in McLean and Arlington.