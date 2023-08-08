Where to find fancy omelets à la "The Bear" in D.C.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Fancy omelets ftw! Photo courtesy of Any Day Now (left) and Scott Suchman/The Dabney

Out: fancy Benedicts. In: fancy omelets. And D.C. chefs are embracing the trend.

Why it matters: The Bear's now-famous "omelet scene" left everyone craving some buttery, Boursin-filled deliciousness.

How it works: Fresh eggs, a cheesy filling, and a lot of butter. Extra points for the potato chip crumble (here's a home recipe for aspiring Sydneys).

Where to find it: Not ready to break out your omelet pan? Go out!

💎 Any Day Now: Chef Tim Ma's Navy Yard cafe just launched dinner with a $25 "fancy omellette." It's filled with a sour cream-and-onion spread and decked out with truffles, caviar, and potato chips.

🦞 Le Diplomate: A buttery gruyere omelet ($17) is available any time at Le Dip, though look out for the lobster omelet special ($32) with gruyere-infused mornay sauce.

🥚 Petite Cerise: Chef Jeremiah Langhorne's signature omelet, served breakfast through lunch/brunch, comes swimming in gruyère cream with seasonal stuffings including goat cheese and caramelized onions (pro tip: get a side of beef fat-fried frites).

🧈 Le Clou: NoMa's swanky new bistro serves breakfast for dinner: a $32 omelet with osetra caviar, fancy French Échiré butter, crème fraîche, and chives.