New apartments by the Masonic Temple to open soon
Years after they first sparked a NIMBY spat near Logan Circle, the apartments behind the Scottish Rite Masonic Temple are almost done.
Why it matters: News of the four-story-plus penthouse development on a grassy lot behind the 16th Street temple miffed some neighbors in the late 2010s.
Flashback: The brouhaha spawned protest yard signs: "SAY NO to Luxury Apts on Masonic Temple grounds."
- Some questioned why a handful of the units would be underground with little natural light.
State of play: The 158-unit project at 15th and S streets NW prevailed, including the English basement units, some with sunken patios. It's now leasing under the Capitol Rose name.
- The first move-ins are tentatively planned for September 1.
- A rooftop pool and terrace, penthouse lounge, landscaped private courtyard, and other amenities are part of the building.
What they're saying: "The facade and design of the building is meant to fit in with the surrounding neighborhood," Gregory Auger, with developer Transwestern, told Axios. That includes units with a townhome look to blend with rowhouses.
- A historic carriage house was renovated to hold eight units.
- There are 13 affordable units in the project.
Here are more new renderings:
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..