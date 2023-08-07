New apartments by the Masonic Temple to open soon

Share on email (opens in new window)

Poolside temple views. Image: Courtesy of Capitol Rose, rendering by The View Pro

Years after they first sparked a NIMBY spat near Logan Circle, the apartments behind the Scottish Rite Masonic Temple are almost done.

Why it matters: News of the four-story-plus penthouse development on a grassy lot behind the 16th Street temple miffed some neighbors in the late 2010s.

Flashback: The brouhaha spawned protest yard signs: "SAY NO to Luxury Apts on Masonic Temple grounds."

Some questioned why a handful of the units would be underground with little natural light.

State of play: The 158-unit project at 15th and S streets NW prevailed, including the English basement units, some with sunken patios. It's now leasing under the Capitol Rose name.

The first move-ins are tentatively planned for September 1.

A rooftop pool and terrace, penthouse lounge, landscaped private courtyard, and other amenities are part of the building.

What they're saying: "The facade and design of the building is meant to fit in with the surrounding neighborhood," Gregory Auger, with developer Transwestern, told Axios. That includes units with a townhome look to blend with rowhouses.

A historic carriage house was renovated to hold eight units.

There are 13 affordable units in the project.

Here are more new renderings:

A peek inside the new units. Image: Courtesy of Capitol Rose, rendering by The View Pro