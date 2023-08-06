Share on email (opens in new window)

Georgetown's cat café is the purrfect way to boost your mood.

Why it matters: Crumbs & Whiskers is D.C.'s only café where you can hang out with adorable kittens while munching on Levain Bakery cookies. What more is there?

How it works: The café partners with local animal rescue Homeward Trails for the felines, who're all up for adoption (between six months and two years, plus some wise elders mixed in).

Cat lovers purchase tickets online for 30-minute ($25) or 70-minute experiences ($40). Visitors must be over seven years old.

You can order cookies, baked goods, and café drinks from Levain when you arrive (though you may be too busy playing to snack).

Flashback: The area's first live animal café opened in 2015 with a lot of excitement (they're big in Japan).

Since then, C&W says they've facilitated over 2,000 adoptions at the D.C. location, saved 4,000-plus animals from euthanasia, and donated over $50K to animal charities. They've also hosted three (human) proposals.

Thought bubble: My niece Mila loves cats, and this dog-loving aunt won't say no to cookies and kittens. We had a blast.

The café is bright, comfy — basically one big cushy cat bed — and respectful of cat and human comfort (friendly feline and human handlers know what they're doing).

They also limit capacity so it's not crowded. And there's a real mix of people: solo cat lovers, couples, kids.

Say meow-lo to Matzo Ball if he hasn't been adopted.