Georgetown's cat café is the purrfect way to boost your mood.
Why it matters: Crumbs & Whiskers is D.C.'s only café where you can hang out with adorable kittens while munching on Levain Bakery cookies. What more is there?
How it works: The café partners with local animal rescue Homeward Trails for the felines, who're all up for adoption (between six months and two years, plus some wise elders mixed in).
- Cat lovers purchase tickets online for 30-minute ($25) or 70-minute experiences ($40). Visitors must be over seven years old.
- You can order cookies, baked goods, and café drinks from Levain when you arrive (though you may be too busy playing to snack).
Flashback: The area's first live animal café opened in 2015 with a lot of excitement (they're big in Japan).
- Since then, C&W says they've facilitated over 2,000 adoptions at the D.C. location, saved 4,000-plus animals from euthanasia, and donated over $50K to animal charities. They've also hosted three (human) proposals.
Thought bubble: My niece Mila loves cats, and this dog-loving aunt won't say no to cookies and kittens. We had a blast.
- The café is bright, comfy — basically one big cushy cat bed — and respectful of cat and human comfort (friendly feline and human handlers know what they're doing).
- They also limit capacity so it's not crowded. And there's a real mix of people: solo cat lovers, couples, kids.
Say meow-lo to Matzo Ball if he hasn't been adopted.
