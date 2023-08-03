There's a burrata battle brewing after Grub Street tastemakers called the uber-trendy cheese "a big fat blob of boring."

Why it matters: Burrata is like the espresso martini of cheeses — the cream-infused mozzarella is on every menu, in every restaurant, and people can't seem to get enough (except critic Tammie Teclemariam, who's really had enough).

Driving the news: Teclemariam's argument is that burrata is overpriced and uninspired, "a thick blob of cold dairy that gets a few splashes of seasonal garnishes and a $20 price tag."

Yes, but: It's kinda like when the New York Times declared, "The Aperol Spritz Is Not A Good Drink" in 2019. And those fizzy orange drinks are still flowing.

Bottom line: Burrata is here to stay —at least until another flashy fromage takes its place (#BringBackBakedBrie?). So here are 4 D.C. burrata dishes that don't suck. Because yes, a lot of them do.

🇮🇳 Daru: One of the city's most inspired burrata dishes matches the cheese with spiced Indian daal.

🍕 Etto: Creamy cheese accents seasonal pizzas like one with zucchini and squash blossoms.

😋 Caruso's Grocery: Chef Matt Adler is Team Burrata and makes a bang-up antipasto with pesto and garlic bread.

🍊 Tonari: Italian-Japanese fusion means burrata with citrus dressing, chili oil, and warm bread.