Mega Takoma Metro development advances

A rendering of a new brick and grey building in Takoma Park.

Right on the Maryland line and next to the Metro. Image courtesy of Historic Preservation Review Board filings

A giant 435-unit housing and retail development near the Takoma Metro station won approval last week from historic preservation authorities.

Why it matters: New housing and retail projects near Metro stations are a priority for D.C., and this one is a prime example in Northwest.

What's happening: The plans call for a seven-story building with shops envisioned on the street level. It would replace an existing building.

  • About 15% of units are reserved as affordable.
  • Two acres of open space are part of the project at Eastern Avenue and Cedar Street NW. "Grand steps" will lead to a retail plaza.
  • UrbanTurf first reported the news.

What's next: The project needs approval from the D.C. Zoning Commission, allowing the public another opportunity to weigh in.

Plenty of courtyard space. Image courtesy of Historic Preservation Review Board filings
