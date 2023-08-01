32 mins ago - Development
Mega Takoma Metro development advances
A giant 435-unit housing and retail development near the Takoma Metro station won approval last week from historic preservation authorities.
Why it matters: New housing and retail projects near Metro stations are a priority for D.C., and this one is a prime example in Northwest.
What's happening: The plans call for a seven-story building with shops envisioned on the street level. It would replace an existing building.
- About 15% of units are reserved as affordable.
- Two acres of open space are part of the project at Eastern Avenue and Cedar Street NW. "Grand steps" will lead to a retail plaza.
- UrbanTurf first reported the news.
What's next: The project needs approval from the D.C. Zoning Commission, allowing the public another opportunity to weigh in.
