37 mins ago - Things to Do
Day party at The Wharf with Heist's summer pop-up series
Epic waterfront day party Heist Summer Series pops up at The Wharf this Sunday.
Why it matters: The same nightlife power players turned The Kennedy Center's rooftop into a club — so yes, they know how to Sunday Funday.
What’s happening: DJs, theatrical performers, and bottle service babes take over the District Pier and Dockmaster Building starting at 2pm, channeling a St. Tropez beach club.
- Tickets start at $30 for general admission (including a 1 hr. open bar), and $1,000 for private VIP tables. Cocktails and food are available to purchase.
BTW: There's a final summer party on Sunday, August 6.
