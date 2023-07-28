Day party at The Wharf with Heist's summer pop-up series

Share on email (opens in new window)

Heist Summer Series at The Wharf. Photo courtesy of Moki Media

Epic waterfront day party Heist Summer Series pops up at The Wharf this Sunday.

Why it matters: The same nightlife power players turned The Kennedy Center's rooftop into a club — so yes, they know how to Sunday Funday.

What’s happening: DJs, theatrical performers, and bottle service babes take over the District Pier and Dockmaster Building starting at 2pm, channeling a St. Tropez beach club.

Tickets start at $30 for general admission (including a 1 hr. open bar), and $1,000 for private VIP tables. Cocktails and food are available to purchase.

BTW: There's a final summer party on Sunday, August 6.