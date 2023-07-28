D.C.'s big international sports weekend
It's a big sports weekend in D.C. between pro-tennis at the Mubadala Citi Open and Premier League soccer hitting FedEx Field — plus World Cup matches from dawn to late night.
Why it matters: It's not every day that global tennis talents and British football stars descend on D.C., or that soccer bars can serve alcohol until 4am.
Up first: The Washington Open — the fifth-largest pro-tennis event in the U.S. — kicks off Saturday and runs through Sunday, August 6 at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park.
- Eleven sessions boast some of the sport's biggest names, including D.C. native/fashion icon Frances Tiafoe, Andy Murray, and Coco Gauff.
- Single-session tickets start at $15, but if you're feeling fancy, there are VIP seats (with air-conditioned premium views and an open bar), and tournament packages.
What's new: The tournament, now in its 54th year, is attracting foodie fans too. Four Michelin-star chefs join the draw, including José Andrés and the Inn at Little Washington's Patrick O'Connell (mmm, truffle popcorn).
- Look for more eats and drinks from D.C. favorites like Taco Bamba, King Street Oyster Bar, and Dolcezza, plus experiences such as a tequila lounge and Kim-C "wine down oasis."
What's next: English Premier League summer series, where four teams battle it out on U.S. soil during a Sunday doubleheader at FedEx.
- The friendlies feature Aston Villa FC v. Brentford FC at noon, and Chelsea FC v. Fulham FC at 2:45pm. Tickets start at $30.
What they're saying: "It's definitely not a holiday," Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell told the Washington Post of the summer series. "It's a very important trip for us, and it's going to set us up for the season."
What we're watching: Women's World Cup all weekend.
- Not every bar that can be open extra late/early will be, but Capitol Hill queer café/bar As You Are will be showing matches including Saturday's Italy vs. Sweden (3:30am), Brazil vs. France (6am), and Sunday's Korea vs. Morocco (12:30am).
