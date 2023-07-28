D.C.'s big international sports weekend

It's a big sports weekend in D.C. between pro-tennis at the Mubadala Citi Open and Premier League soccer hitting FedEx Field — plus World Cup matches from dawn to late night.

Why it matters: It's not every day that global tennis talents and British football stars descend on D.C., or that soccer bars can serve alcohol until 4am.

Up first: The Washington Open — the fifth-largest pro-tennis event in the U.S. — kicks off Saturday and runs through Sunday, August 6 at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park.

Eleven sessions boast some of the sport's biggest names, including D.C. native/fashion icon Frances Tiafoe, Andy Murray, and Coco Gauff.

Single-session tickets start at $15, but if you're feeling fancy, there are VIP seats (with air-conditioned premium views and an open bar), and tournament packages.

What's new: The tournament, now in its 54th year, is attracting foodie fans too. Four Michelin-star chefs join the draw, including José Andrés and the Inn at Little Washington's Patrick O'Connell (mmm, truffle popcorn).

Look for more eats and drinks from D.C. favorites like Taco Bamba, King Street Oyster Bar, and Dolcezza, plus experiences such as a tequila lounge and Kim-C "wine down oasis."

Mubadala Citi Open. Photo courtesy of The Brand Guild

What's next: English Premier League summer series, where four teams battle it out on U.S. soil during a Sunday doubleheader at FedEx.

The friendlies feature Aston Villa FC v. Brentford FC at noon, and Chelsea FC v. Fulham FC at 2:45pm. Tickets start at $30.

What they're saying: "It's definitely not a holiday," Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell told the Washington Post of the summer series. "It's a very important trip for us, and it's going to set us up for the season."

What we're watching: Women's World Cup all weekend.