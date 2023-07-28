35 mins ago - Food and Drink

Crowning the best breakfast sandwich in the D.C. area

Anna Spiegel
An egg and cheese breakfast bagels from Pearls in DC

Pearl's Bagels. Photo: Ryan Kellett/Axios

Breakfast sandwiches are big in D.C., and Axios' Ryan Kellett set out to find the best.

Why it matters: Who doesn't want to know about the summer's BEST breakfast sandwich?!

How it happened: Kellett, our VP of Audience and full-time foodie, spent a month eating through 10 of the area's most raved-about breakfast sando spots — recs courtesy of D.C. Reddit, Eater, and the Washington DC Foodies Facebook group.

Yes, but: "Clearly there are so many more, including Baker's Daughter and Heat Da Spot," says Kellett.

The criteria: He didn't get too scientific. "Simplicity and execution are key to a great breakfast sandwich."

The contenders: So much eggy, cheesy, meaty breakfast goodness (you can check 'em out on our IG).

The winner: Hog Haven's swoon-worthy muffin sandwich with Irish cheddar and homemade sage sausage and eggs from their Virginia farm.

  • Their stall tours local farmers' markets — but get there early to avoid a line.

Runners up: Pearls Bagels ("A perfect egg to meat to bread ratio that's hard to do with bigger bagels.") and I Egg You ("No one else is doing milk bread so this one definitely stands out.")

Bonus round: If a hot dog is a sandwich, is a breakfast taco a sandwich? We'll make a dubious exception for Kellett's beloved "512 taco" from La Tejana with smoked brisket, egg, and queso.

  • "It was a mighty tasty, eggy delight!"
