Crowning the best breakfast sandwich in the D.C. area
Breakfast sandwiches are big in D.C., and Axios' Ryan Kellett set out to find the best.
Why it matters: Who doesn't want to know about the summer's BEST breakfast sandwich?!
How it happened: Kellett, our VP of Audience and full-time foodie, spent a month eating through 10 of the area's most raved-about breakfast sando spots — recs courtesy of D.C. Reddit, Eater, and the Washington DC Foodies Facebook group.
Yes, but: "Clearly there are so many more, including Baker's Daughter and Heat Da Spot," says Kellett.
The criteria: He didn't get too scientific. "Simplicity and execution are key to a great breakfast sandwich."
The contenders: So much eggy, cheesy, meaty breakfast goodness (you can check 'em out on our IG).
- Cracked Eggery's "The Animal” starring bacon, sausage, AND tots.
- Hog Haven's classic sausage, egg, and cheese muffin.
- Sundevich egg-stuffed baguettes.
- Elle's smoked brisket egg and cheese.
- Ruthie's All Day PSB (pimento, scrambled eggs, bacon).
- Any Day Now's kimchi egg-and-cheese.
- I Egg You's "You Bacon Me Crazy."
- Pearl's Bagels egg and cheese on everything.
- Tatte's "Halloumi & Sunny-Side" sandwich.
- Baked Joint's "Biscuit sammie."
The winner: Hog Haven's swoon-worthy muffin sandwich with Irish cheddar and homemade sage sausage and eggs from their Virginia farm.
- Their stall tours local farmers' markets — but get there early to avoid a line.
Runners up: Pearls Bagels ("A perfect egg to meat to bread ratio that's hard to do with bigger bagels.") and I Egg You ("No one else is doing milk bread so this one definitely stands out.")
Bonus round: If a hot dog is a sandwich, is a breakfast taco a sandwich? We'll make a dubious exception for Kellett's beloved "512 taco" from La Tejana with smoked brisket, egg, and queso.
- "It was a mighty tasty, eggy delight!"
