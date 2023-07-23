Share on email (opens in new window)

We asked local bookstores what books should be on our summer reading lists.

🪵 Solid State Books: "Loot" by Tania James.

A historical fiction novel by a D.C.-based author about a young woodcarver whose prized work is stolen by British forces.

🗣️ Politics & Prose: "Do Tell" by Lindsay Lynch.

A gossipy romp through Hollywood's Golden Age, written by an author originally from D.C. who briefly worked at the bookstore. Politics & Prose tells Axios that Lynch wrote the first draft in their break room.

⭐ East City Bookshop: "The Daydreams" by Laura Hankin.

A fun read about the reunification of stars from a popular teen show — 30 years later.

👀 Kramers: "What the Neighbors Saw" by Melissa Adelman.