2 hours ago - Things to Do

Books to read this summer, according to D.C. bookstores

Chelsea Cirruzzo

Photo: Calla Kessler/The Washington Post via Getty Images

We asked local bookstores what books should be on our summer reading lists.

🪵 Solid State Books: "Loot" by Tania James.

  • A historical fiction novel by a D.C.-based author about a young woodcarver whose prized work is stolen by British forces.

🗣️ Politics & Prose: "Do Tell" by Lindsay Lynch.

  • A gossipy romp through Hollywood's Golden Age, written by an author originally from D.C. who briefly worked at the bookstore. Politics & Prose tells Axios that Lynch wrote the first draft in their break room.

East City Bookshop: "The Daydreams" by Laura Hankin.

  • A fun read about the reunification of stars from a popular teen show — 30 years later.

👀 Kramers: "What the Neighbors Saw" by Melissa Adelman.

  • A new thrilling mystery set in the D.C. area. When a devoted father is found dead on the banks of the Potomac River, the community is divided and suspicions grow.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more