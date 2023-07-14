Experience new blooms at D.C.'s Lotus and Water Lily Festival

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Lotus and Water Lily Festival kicks off a full week of events and activities appreciating the beauty of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Northeast D.C. starting Saturday.

Why it matters: The water lilies and lotuses that bloom at the aquatic gardens each July is a cause for celebration!

What's happening: The National Park Service's festival will run Saturday through July 22 in the gardens, which are home to a variety of lilies that live in the ponds year-round and make their appearance during the summer months.

Expect to see a range of pink, green, and purple flowers.

Here are some events you can't miss:

Free yoga among the lotuses at 9am on Saturday.

Buddhist chanting at 10:15am on Sunday, followed by performers showcasing Thailand, China, India, and Bollywood dancing.

Family-friendly ranger activities, including a beehive demonstration, art class, and a program on birds of prey from 8am to 4pm on July 19.

East of the River Steel Band performs at 7pm on July 20.

A drum circle at 11am on July 21.

The festival's finale on July 22 will include a lineup of dancing from Corazón Folklorico, a chat on the history and culture of Indigenous people in D.C., and a live garden mural painting.

Of note: All events are free and no registration is required.