5 restaurants to check out during Greater D.C. Black Restaurant Week
Greater DC Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday and runs through the end of the month.
Why it matters: The campaign, which launched in Houston and visits cities nationwide, is designed to increase visibility and sales for Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, and sweet shops.
Zoom out: This is one of two restaurant weeks celebrating Black foodways and businesses in D.C. DMV Black Restaurant Week, a homegrown event, happens every November.
What's happening: A kickoff networking mixer on Monday at The Delegate, with food and drink samples from Thompson Restaurants.
What's next: Some participating restaurants are offering specials, while others are serving their regular tasty menus. A few to check out:
🍢 Spice Kitchen West African Grill: The Nigerian street food spot inside Brentwood's Mixt food hall serves some of the best suya and jollof rice in town.
🐟 FishScale: The Shaw restaurant's specials include crab fried rice and a crispy blue catfish "Chesapeake cheesesteak."
🍹 Kitchen + Kocktails: Downtown D.C.'s new restaurant serves decadent Southern plates like shrimp n' grits with fried lobster and flaming drinks.
🦐 Creole on 14th: Fried green tomatoes and jambalaya are on tap at chef Jeffeary Miskiri's spot, which is also fun for brunch.
🌭Ben's Chili Bowl: As if you need a reason to snag a chili dog from the U Street icon.
