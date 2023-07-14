5 restaurants to check out during Greater D.C. Black Restaurant Week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Shrimp and grits with fried lobster at Kitchen + Kocktails. Photo courtesy of Kitchen + Kocktails

Greater DC Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday and runs through the end of the month.

Why it matters: The campaign, which launched in Houston and visits cities nationwide, is designed to increase visibility and sales for Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, and sweet shops.

Zoom out: This is one of two restaurant weeks celebrating Black foodways and businesses in D.C. DMV Black Restaurant Week, a homegrown event, happens every November.

What's happening: A kickoff networking mixer on Monday at The Delegate, with food and drink samples from Thompson Restaurants.

What's next: Some participating restaurants are offering specials, while others are serving their regular tasty menus. A few to check out:

🍢 Spice Kitchen West African Grill: The Nigerian street food spot inside Brentwood's Mixt food hall serves some of the best suya and jollof rice in town.

🐟 FishScale: The Shaw restaurant's specials include crab fried rice and a crispy blue catfish "Chesapeake cheesesteak."

🍹 Kitchen + Kocktails: Downtown D.C.'s new restaurant serves decadent Southern plates like shrimp n' grits with fried lobster and flaming drinks.

🦐 Creole on 14th: Fried green tomatoes and jambalaya are on tap at chef Jeffeary Miskiri's spot, which is also fun for brunch.

🌭Ben's Chili Bowl: As if you need a reason to snag a chili dog from the U Street icon.