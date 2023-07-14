53 mins ago - Food and Drink

5 restaurants to check out during Greater D.C. Black Restaurant Week

Anna Spiegel
Shrimp and grits with fried lobster at Kitchen + Kocktails

Shrimp and grits with fried lobster at Kitchen + Kocktails. Photo courtesy of Kitchen + Kocktails

Greater DC Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday and runs through the end of the month.

Why it matters: The campaign, which launched in Houston and visits cities nationwide, is designed to increase visibility and sales for Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, and sweet shops.

Zoom out: This is one of two restaurant weeks celebrating Black foodways and businesses in D.C. DMV Black Restaurant Week, a homegrown event, happens every November.

What's happening: A kickoff networking mixer on Monday at The Delegate, with food and drink samples from Thompson Restaurants.

What's next: Some participating restaurants are offering specials, while others are serving their regular tasty menus. A few to check out:

🍢 Spice Kitchen West African Grill: The Nigerian street food spot inside Brentwood's Mixt food hall serves some of the best suya and jollof rice in town.

🐟 FishScale: The Shaw restaurant's specials include crab fried rice and a crispy blue catfish "Chesapeake cheesesteak."

🍹 Kitchen + Kocktails: Downtown D.C.'s new restaurant serves decadent Southern plates like shrimp n' grits with fried lobster and flaming drinks.

🦐 Creole on 14th: Fried green tomatoes and jambalaya are on tap at chef Jeffeary Miskiri's spot, which is also fun for brunch.

🌭Ben's Chili Bowl: As if you need a reason to snag a chili dog from the U Street icon.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more