Plan to build a swanky new D.C. archives building moves forward

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Concept design of the entrance on Van Ness Street NW. Renderings from NCPC filing

Precious American artifacts would have a new $72 million home under a proposal being advanced in D.C.

Why it matters: Items such as the original wills of Frederick Douglass and Alexander Graham Bell, and the birth certificate of Duke Ellington have long sat in a windowless Mount Vernon Square building. Others are scattered across multiple city buildings.

Driving the news: Concept designs for a modern four-story D.C. Archives and Records Center complete with a curved glass facade were approved last Thursday by the National Capital Planning Commission, the Washington Business Journal reported.

The center would be built on the campus of the University of the District of Columbia in Van Ness.

📜 Zoom in: The public center will have a research center holding city records, jazz archives, exhibit space, and a 300-person multipurpose room.

Mayoral records will stretch to the dawn of home rule, starting with Walter Washington elected in 1974, the D.C. state archivist Lopez Matthews told Axios.

One macabre relic: An electric chair from the D.C. jail.

Sunlight won't reach the storage rooms.

A curved facade is part of the concept. Renderings from NCPC filing

What they're saying: "It's a high-tech building. It's got to be like a Smithsonian," former D.C. government spokesperson Bill Rice, who has advocated for a permanent archives home since the early 2000s, tells Axios.

Flashback: D.C. has some artifacts dating back 2,000 to 3,000 years, WBJ previously reported.

Hunting camps, fire-cracked rock, projectile points, and hammerstones were found on the banks of the Anacostia River after the cancellation of a freeway project in 1996.

About 40,000 artifacts were found during four digs.

They are stored in an "obsolete" warehouse on Naylor Court NW, WBJ reports.

What we're watching: Construction could start as early as spring 2024 if other agencies give final approval.