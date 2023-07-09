Barbie-themed pop-ups and events in D.C.
As you scramble for tickets to the hottest movie of the summer, here's where to be a Barbie girl in D.C.'s Barbie world:
🍾 Top of the Gate at The Watergate Hotel — Available now
The bar on the roof of this famous hotel has a secret: A $1,959 private Barbie dream package deal.
- It includes a secluded section of the bar to sip a giant martini glass topped with pink cotton candy and enjoy a punch bowl, a magnum of Veuve Clicquot Rosé, and a charcuterie board. Reservations are required, but walk-ins are welcome with the password ("Barbie Land").
🍸 McClellan's Retreat — Available now
The Civil War-themed bar has gotten the Barbie bug.
- Enjoy a selection of $15 Barbie-themed cocktails, including "Fairytale Barbie," which mixes Quaker Oats strawberry cream oatmeal with rhum agricole, and the "Obligatory Ken Cocktail," with mezcal, amaro, and citrus.
- There's also a $70 tea party option.
💖 Red Bear Brewing — July 14, 9pm-11pm
Head to the NoMa brewery for a Barbie-themed drag show, featuring Dax Exclamation Point, Rosie Beret, Crystal Edge, and Theo Bromine.
🎉 Wunder Garten — July 15-16, and 20-22
This sprawling beer garden has two packed weekends of Barbie parties, from a sparkly Barbie fashion show to a Malibu "pool party" with sweet treats and even Ken Con, where Ken fans are invited to show some love to the oft-overlooked doll. All events are for ages 21+.
🍳 City Tap Dupont — July 22, 11am
Book your reservation to this Barbie drag brunch. All Barbies over the age of 21 are invited to this pink, dreamy bash. $38 per person plus $18 for bottomless mimosas.
