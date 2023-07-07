43 mins ago - Real Estate

Developer wants to convert Brookland bowling alley into apartments

Cuneyt Dil

The historic bowling alley and new apartments. Design by ktgy. Renderings from D.C. filings

A Brookland project to convert a former bowling alley into a 337-unit apartment project is moving ahead.

State of play: New apartment buildings would wrap around the historic bowling alley structure at 3726 10th St. NE, UrbanTurf reports.

  • A pool, public plaza, and rooftop space on the building are planned.

What's next: Developer UIP filed with the zoning commission after gaining approval from historic preservation officials to alter the bowling alley, which operated until about 1950.

A slide deck of renderings showing the rooftop pool and new apartment buildings adjacent.
A slide deck showing the rooftop pool and adjacent new apartment buildings. Renderings from D.C. filings
