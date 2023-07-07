43 mins ago - Real Estate
Developer wants to convert Brookland bowling alley into apartments
A Brookland project to convert a former bowling alley into a 337-unit apartment project is moving ahead.
State of play: New apartment buildings would wrap around the historic bowling alley structure at 3726 10th St. NE, UrbanTurf reports.
- A pool, public plaza, and rooftop space on the building are planned.
What's next: Developer UIP filed with the zoning commission after gaining approval from historic preservation officials to alter the bowling alley, which operated until about 1950.
