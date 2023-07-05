23 mins ago - News
D.C. trash pickup starts earlier through the summer
D.C. has shifted trash and recycling pickup to 6am this summer in anticipation of hot days and poor air quality.
Driving the news: The 6am start — an hour earlier than before — began this week and will run through September 1.
- The move is intended to help keep crews safe from unhealthy weather conditions, the city says.
The big picture: Aside from D.C.'s regularly scheduled steamy summer days, the nation is also facing a summer of smoke.
- Wildfires in Canada aren’t expected to be put out anytime soon, meaning northern breezes could bring even more smoky days, The Washington Post reports.
Be smart: Residents should aim to put their trash and recycling out at 6pm the night before collections.
