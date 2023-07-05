23 mins ago - News

D.C. trash pickup starts earlier through the summer

Chelsea Cirruzzo

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

D.C. has shifted trash and recycling pickup to 6am this summer in anticipation of hot days and poor air quality.

Driving the news: The 6am start — an hour earlier than before — began this week and will run through September 1.

  • The move is intended to help keep crews safe from unhealthy weather conditions, the city says.

The big picture: Aside from D.C.'s regularly scheduled steamy summer days, the nation is also facing a summer of smoke.

  • Wildfires in Canada aren’t expected to be put out anytime soon, meaning northern breezes could bring even more smoky days, The Washington Post reports.

Be smart: Residents should aim to put their trash and recycling out at 6pm the night before collections.

