14 mins ago - Business
Whole Foods opens at new Walter Reed development
Whole Foods opened last week at the big development known as The Parks at Walter Reed.
Why it matters: The market is one piece of a 66-acre project that reuses historic buildings, adds over 2,200 new residences, and will be home to many other shops.
Details: The site is located between 16th Street and Georgia Avenue NW, adjacent to Rock Creek Park and the Takoma and Shepherd Park neighborhoods.
- The 47,000-square-foot Whole Foods has local produce and over 800 local items from the region, including cheeses, seafood, meat and poultry and beer, according to the company.
- It opened at The Hartley, a luxury apartment building that began leasing last year.
On the site, condos at The Brooks are selling from the low $400,000s and townhomes are for sale at the Aspen Square.
- Apartments are also leasing nearby at The Vale, and furnished units are available at Common Clover.
What's next: The Walter Reed redevelopment will take a few more years to be completed.
- More apartments and townhomes are under construction.
- In total, there will be 130,000 square feet of retail and 325,000 square feet of mixed-use office, medical and educational space, and a hotel and conference center.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..