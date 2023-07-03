Whole Foods opens at new Walter Reed development

The new Hartley apartment building. Photo courtesy of Whole Foods

Whole Foods opened last week at the big development known as The Parks at Walter Reed.

Why it matters: The market is one piece of a 66-acre project that reuses historic buildings, adds over 2,200 new residences, and will be home to many other shops.

Details: The site is located between 16th Street and Georgia Avenue NW, adjacent to Rock Creek Park and the Takoma and Shepherd Park neighborhoods.

The 47,000-square-foot Whole Foods has local produce and over 800 local items from the region, including cheeses, seafood, meat and poultry and beer, according to the company.

It opened at The Hartley, a luxury apartment building that began leasing last year.

Local cheeses are part of the inventory. Photo courtesy of Whole Foods

On the site, condos at The Brooks are selling from the low $400,000s and townhomes are for sale at the Aspen Square.

Apartments are also leasing nearby at The Vale, and furnished units are available at Common Clover.

What's next: The Walter Reed redevelopment will take a few more years to be completed.