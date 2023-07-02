Four small towns outside D.C. to celebrate the Fourth of July
Want to avoid D.C. crowds this Fourth of July? Head to one of these small towns for fireworks and other festivities.
Shepherdstown, West Virginia: One of the oldest towns in West Virginia, about a 1.5-hour drive from D.C., is among its most charming (and haunted!). On July 4th, locals get in the spirit with an 11am parade followed by a picnic with family activities and live music.
Sperryville, Virginia: Rappahannock County's annual July 4th celebration, held at 1800s Ben Venue Farm, offers a glimpse of history alongside celebrations that include live bluegrass, antique tractor displays, activities for kids, food, and fireworks.
- Tickets ($30 per vehicle) benefit the volunteer fire department.
Annapolis, Maryland: The capital city about an hour from D.C. isn't tiny, but there's plenty of small-town, historic charm — especially around July 4th with multiple days of festivities planned, including an arts festival, parade, and fireworks over Annapolis Harbor.
Downtown Manassas, Virginia: The historic city center offers one of the best fireworks displays in Northern Virginia, and throws a family-friendly party starting at 3pm with rides and face painting for kids, street vendors, and live music.
- There's also a ticketed rooftop viewing party nearby ($50 for adults, $25 for kids 10 and under).
