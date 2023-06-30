4 fancy picnic ideas for the Fourth of July in D.C.

Forget cheese sandwiches, D.C. restaurants are rolling out fancy picnic baskets for July 4th (and beyond) — packed with lobster, sushi, and fried chicken.

Of note: Most orders must be made a day or more in advance, and there are some cutoffs for July 4th requests.

🍗 Unconventional Diner: Chef David Deshaies' fried chicken party packs for four are loaded with eight piece, homestyle sides like slaw and mashed potatoes, and cupcakes ($58, order on Resy for pickup in Shaw).

🦞 Hank's Oyster Bar: The New England-style seafood spots in Dupont Circle, Alexandria, and The Wharf make lobster roll kits with buns, lobster salad, slaw, and snacks ($60 for two, $120 for four; order online).

🇫🇷 Ellington Park Bistro: Three French-inspired picnic baskets are packed with a variety of treats, sandwiches, wine, and cocktails ($80-$150). Picnics must be ordered 48 hours in advance by calling the Dupont Circle restaurant.

🍣 Nobu: We wouldn't leave these "sushi cups" out for long, but with 20 little gem-like bites, they'll probably go quick ($160; order on Tock for pickup in West End).