4 fancy picnic ideas for the Fourth of July in D.C.

Anna Spiegel
A French picnic basket from Ellington Park Bistro.

Picnic pour deux. Photo courtesy of Ellington Park Bistro

Forget cheese sandwiches, D.C. restaurants are rolling out fancy picnic baskets for July 4th (and beyond) — packed with lobster, sushi, and fried chicken.

Of note: Most orders must be made a day or more in advance, and there are some cutoffs for July 4th requests.

🍗 Unconventional Diner: Chef David Deshaies' fried chicken party packs for four are loaded with eight piece, homestyle sides like slaw and mashed potatoes, and cupcakes ($58, order on Resy for pickup in Shaw).

🦞 Hank's Oyster Bar: The New England-style seafood spots in Dupont Circle, Alexandria, and The Wharf make lobster roll kits with buns, lobster salad, slaw, and snacks ($60 for two, $120 for four; order online).

🇫🇷 Ellington Park Bistro: Three French-inspired picnic baskets are packed with a variety of treats, sandwiches, wine, and cocktails ($80-$150). Picnics must be ordered 48 hours in advance by calling the Dupont Circle restaurant.

🍣 Nobu: We wouldn't leave these "sushi cups" out for long, but with 20 little gem-like bites, they'll probably go quick ($160; order on Tock for pickup in West End).

