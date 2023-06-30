The Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year. Here's what to know and how to celebrate in the area.

Where to see a parade: There are July 4 parades all over. Here are a few:

The National Independence Day Parade starts at 11:45am on Constitution Avenue from 7th to 17th streets NW.

The Capitol Hill parade starts at 10am at 8th St. SE by the Eastern Market Metro.

The Takoma Park parade begins at 10am on Carroll Avenue.

The Palisades Parade starts at the corner of Whitehaven Parkway NW and MacArthur Boulevard NW at 11am and ends at the Palisades Recreation Center.

A historic event: The Frederick Douglass National Historic Site will reopen to the public on July 4, starting at 11am with a ribbon-cutting, music, and a Douglass reenactment. Visitors will then be invited to walk through the first floor of the house.

Big fireworks show: The fireworks along the National Mall will begin at 9:09pm and run for 18 minutes.

Getting there: We recommend you take Metro (Smithsonian is the closest stop), walk, or bike instead of driving.

Be smart: Some good spots to view the fireworks that aren't in the immediate downtown area include the U.S. Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Hains Point, Gravelly Point, or Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park.

The Wharf is also hosting a free watch party.

What's open:

The DPR public outdoor pools will be open Tuesday from 10am to 6pm.

Low-barrier shelters and the downtown daytime center will be open.

The Circulator will run its regular route except for its National Mall run.

What's closed:

DPR indoor pools and facilities.

All library locations.

The DC Health and Wellness Center.

All DMV locations.

There will be no reversible lanes on Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall NW or on Rock Creek Parkway.

Of note: Parking enforcement will be suspended on the holiday.