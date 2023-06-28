Books at the annual Pride Town Hall at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda in 2022. Photo: Astrid Riecken/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Hundreds of parents protested outside of a Montgomery County school board meeting yesterday, calling on the district to allow families to opt out of a new curriculum that includes LGBTQ+ books.

Why it matters: Fights over what kids can read in schools, particularly when it comes to gender and sexuality, have become a conservative rallying cry across the nation in recent years — this time in predominantly blue Montgomery County.

Virginia's Loudoun County pulled a memoir about gender identity from its shelves last year.

Driving the news: Parents and religious organizations, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Family Rights and Religious Freedom Coalition, are demanding that the district restore its opt-out option for the school curriculum.

Conservative group Moms for Liberty, which the Southern Poverty Law Center named an extremist group, also joined in.

The district tightened security protocols at the building where yesterday's meeting was held. The school board didn't have plans to discuss the opt-out policy on its agenda.

Catch up quick: The school district adopted a no-opt-out policy in March for its updated K-12 curriculum that includes books featuring LGBTQ+ characters and topics such as "The Stonewall Riots" by Gayle Pitman and "Uncle Bobby's Wedding" by Sarah Brannen.

The change in policy has led to a months-long outcry from some parents as well as a lawsuit against the district filed in May.

Earlier this month, a Montgomery County school board official apologized for comments she made about Muslim families who wanted the opt-out policy reinstated. She said her comments mischaracterized the complicated issue, MoCo360 reported.

What they're saying: The materials are part of MCPS' "goal of providing more inclusive texts and resources in support of curriculum standards," the district told Axios in a statement.

Those materials, the district said, were selected to "reflect the diversity of our global community," and have undergone a rigorous evaluation process to ensure they're age and developmentally appropriate.

"MCPS expects all classrooms to be inclusive and safe spaces for students, including those who identify as LGBTQ+ or have family members in the LGBTQ+ community," the district added.

Some Montgomery County families joined counterprotests at previous school board meetings, supporting the curriculum which they say promotes empathy.

The other side: Zainab Chaudry, director of the Maryland Council on American-Islamic Relations, says the campaign to restore the opt-out policy is about religious freedom and ensuring the district honors families' "sincerely held beliefs."